Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) has released the CLAT 2020 post-examination schedule on September 25. The CLAT 2020 examination result will be declared on October 5 and the counselling/admission process for the NLUs will be conducted from October 9 to October 15.

CLAT 2020 exam is set to be conducted on September 28 and the preliminary answer keys will be released on the same day during the evening hours. Any objection related to the answer keys must be submitted before September 29 midnight.

Once the CLAT result is declared, payment of Rs. 50,000 to participate in the counselling can be done on or before September 7. This counselling fees will be adjusted in the fee payable to the university.

Here is the direct link to access the CLAT 2020 post-exam schedule

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

The 2020 CLAT exam has been postponed now multiple times due to COVID-19 situation and the rising number of cases. The exam was set to be conducted in the month of April which was then postponed for May 24th and then for August. Now the exam has been scheduled to September 28.