Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the AP EAMCET 2020 provisional answer keys today, September 26. Along with the answer keys, exam papers and response sheets are also available now on the website.

All the candidates who had appeared for various exams under EAMCET 2020 can download the all the documents from the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/EAMCET

Here is the direct link to download the AP EAMCET exam papers and answer keys.

Here is the direct link to download the individual response sheet.

The candidates can raise objections against the answers and the challenges need to be submitted on or before September 28. The objection must be submitted in the prescribed format available on this link.

AP SCHE had conducted the EAMCET 2020 exam from September 17 to September 25. The exam is conducted for admissions to undergraduate professional courses in institutions in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The exam is for admissions to Engineering, Agriculture and Paramedical courses.

How to download AP EAMCET 2020 answer keys: