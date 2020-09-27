National Board of Examination (NBE) has declared the NEET SS 2020 result on Saturday, September 26. The candidates can check the result from the official website, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in.

The result was expected to be declared on September 25; however, it was delayed by a day’s time. The examination was conducted on September 15. The candidates can check the result by clicking on the relevant super-speciality.

Here is the direct link to check the NEET SS 2020 result.

The brief bulletin for the NEET SS 2020 exam was released on August 2. The NEET SS exam is conducted as the single entrance examination for admission to various DM/MCh courses as per the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Act, 2016) for admissions to its DNB Superspecialty courses.

How to check NEET SS result: