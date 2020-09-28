Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has declared result for BE/BTech 7th and 8th-semester examination for all regions on September 27, 2020, at around 9.35 pm. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the official website, results.vtu.ac.in.

VTU has declared the CBCS and non-CBCS result. All the students who are not satisfied with the marks given can apply for revaluation, details of which will be released soon. It should be noted that the result website is only accessible in Chrome or Internet Explorer browser.

How to check VTU BE/BTech result: