SAMS Odisha has released the merit list and the first selection result for the Plus 3 admission process today, September 28, at around 11.00 am. All the students who are participating in the admission process must check the merit list and 1st selection result on the official website, samsodisha.gov.in.

Students whose name appear in the selection list must pay the requisite fees to book their seats on or before October 1. The updated sheet based on the admissions done on first selection sheet will start happening from September 29 and final list will be released on October 2.

Here are the direct links to check the Merit Lists:

The common admission process for admissions to various 3-year degree colleges is being done by SAMS Odisha. A total number of 1,029 colleges are participating in the admission process from the state and a total number of 2.11 lakh students have paid their fees to participate in the process.

The second merit list will be published on October 8 and admissions based on that can be done on or before October 13. Spot selection process will be done after that, guidelines for which will be released later.