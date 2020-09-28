JEECUP has declared the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE(P)-2020) entrance examination result today, September 28, at around 2 pm.

All the candidates who had participated in the UPJEE 2020 examination can check the result on the official website, jeecup.nic.in.

Here are the direct links to check the JEECUP UPJEE 2020 result

UPJEE Group A result

UPJEE Group B to K result

UPJEE Group E1 and E2 result

The details of the counselling process based on the UPJEE 2020 result will also be released soon, probably today or tomorrow. The UPJEE counselling process will begin from September 30.

JEECUP examination for admissions to Diploma/Post Diploma/ Post Graduate Diploma in Engineering, Technology and Management Programs in Polytechnic Institutions affiliated to Board of Technical Education UP. This year the examination had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and the resultant lockdown.

How to check the JEECUP UPJEE result: