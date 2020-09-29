Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the 2020 State Services preliminary examination admit card on September 28. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the exam can download the admit card from the official website, mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

The State Services preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 11. Candidates should check the admit card for the exact time and venue of the exam and also read carefully the COVID-19 precautions they must take at the exam centre.

Here is the direct link to download the MPSC State Services admit card.

On September 16, MPSC had released a set of instructions for candidates with regard to the COVID-19 precautions one must take during the exam. The instructions can be found in this link.

The application process for the 2020 State Services exam was conducted in the months of December 2019 and January 2020. Candidates can go through the admit card notification available in this link for more details.

The exam had been postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation in the state and in the country. The exam was originally scheduled to be conducted in the month of April.