IIT Delhi is scheduled to release the JEE Advanced 2020 answer keys today, September 29. All the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check the answer keys on the official website , jeeadv.ac.in.

Along with the answer keys, candidate’s response sheet will also be released for reference. The candidates will also get an opportunity to raise objections against the answers. The details of the same will be released along with the answer keys.

The JEE Advanced question paper was released yesterday. Here are the direct links to download the JEE Advanced 2020 question papers:

Paper 1 : Physics, Chemistry, Maths



Paper 2 : Physics, Chemistry, Maths

Based on the feedback received for the JEE Advanced answer keys, final answer keys will prepared and the papers will be evaluated based on this. The JEE Advanced result is expected to be declared on October 5 after which the JOSAA counselling process will begin.

The JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various IITs spread across the country. Candidates who have secured the top 250,000 rankings in the JEE Main are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced exam.