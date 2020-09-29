Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or Vyapam has released two recruitment notifications on September 28 for various positions. The total vacancies in the notification is 2,202 of which 2150 are for Pharmacist, Lab Technician and similar roles and 52 are for Sub-Engineer/Draughtsman.

The application process will be conducted in two phases for each notification. The Sub-Engineer/Draughtsmen application process has already begun and the last day to apply for the same is October 12. The exam for the recruitment will be conducted on December 9 and 10.

Here is the direct link to access the MP PEB Draughtsman notification.

Here is the direct link to begin the application process

The application process for the Lab Technician, Pharmacist roles will begin on October 10 and the last day to apply for the same is October 24, 2020. The exam for this position will be conducted from October 16 to October 27.

Here is the direct link to access the MP PEB Lab Technician/Pharmacist notification.

All interested candidates are suggested to go through the notification carefully for more information of vacancy, breakdown of vacancy, qualification, eligibility, exam date and time, exam pattern and syllabus, reservation rules, application and selection process among others.