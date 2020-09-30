JEECUP has released the counselling schedule for the UPJEE 2020 examination for admissions to polytechnic and pharmacy institutions on September 29. The registration process to participate in the counselling will begin from today, September 30, and the whole counselling will go on until October 20.

JEECUP first round of counselling and allotment will be only for UP state candidates. The registration will begin today on the official website, jeecup.nic.in. The registration process for the first round will go on until October 4, choice filling and locking can be done from October 2 to October 5, and the allotment result will be declared on October 6.

This year there will be three allotment rounds. The second round of registration will be open for all candidates and will begin from October 8 and the second allotment result will be declared on October 13, 2020.

The counselling process is done for admissions to various institutions who offer polytechnic and pharmacy courses in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The JEECUP exam was conducted on September 12 and 15 and the result was declared on September 28.

Candidates are advised to go through the detailed counselling instruction document that was released along with the schedule. The link for the both the information is below: