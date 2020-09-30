Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE) has declared the June 2020 HPTET examination result on September 29, 20020. All the candidates who had appeared for the examination of HPTET or HP Teachers Eligibility Test can check their scores at the official website, hpbose.org.

HPBOSE had conducted the HPTET 2020 examination in the months of July and August for various subjects which included JBT TET, Shastri TET, TGT (Non Medical) TET, Language Teacher TET, TGT Arts TET, TGT (Medical) TET Punjabi TET, and Urdu TET.

HPTET June 2019 examination result can be accessed in this direct link.

HPBOSE organises HPTET examination to certify the eligibility of teachers to teach at schools affiliated to HP government. There is no upper age limit to appear for the HPTET and the certificate will be valid for 7 years after the date of issuance.

