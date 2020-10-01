Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad, and TSCHE are expected to declare the TS EAMCET 2020 Engineering exam result and rank listing soon. According to reports, the result can be expected to be declared today or on October 3 on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TSCHE or JNTU have not formally announced any result date yet for the EAMCET exam yet. Students should keep checking the official website for an official update regarding the same.

The EAMCET exam for the engineering stream was conducted on September 9, 10, 11, and 14. The EAMCET exam for Agriculture and Medical stream was held on September 28 and September 29 and answer keys for these exams are also expected to be released soon on the same website.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana. This year the exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation.

This year the exam is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2020-2021.