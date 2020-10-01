Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2018 Tier III examination result on September 30. All the candidates who had appeared for the CGL 2018 exam can check the result on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for the document verification or skill test depending on the position. A total number of 1408 candidates have cleared for the Assistant Audit Officer(A.A.O), 2546 for Junior Statistical Officer(J.S.O), and 15084 for CPT post who will now appear for the CPT and/or document verification.

The result notification also has informed regrading the category-wise cut-off marks. The candidates have been shortlisted based on the aggregate performance in the Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations,

Here are the direct link for the CGL Tier III result

The details and schedule for the DV and Skill Test round will be available on the SSC regional websites soon and call letters will be issued for the same in due course. The marks of all the candidates who participated in the Tier III exam will be issued soon on the official website.

A total number of 50293 candidates were eligible to appear for the Tier III exam of which 41803 candidates appeared for the exam. The results were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation.

