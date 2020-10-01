Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam recruitment exam tentative answer keys have been released today, October 1. All the candidates can download the answer keys from the official website, gramasachivalayam.ap.gov.in.

The answer keys were initially released on September 28 but were taken back and revised version has been released now. Candidates can raise objection against the answer keys and that needs to be submitted before October 3.

Here is the direct link to access AP Grama Sachivalayam answer keys.

The exam for the recruitment of Grama Sachivalayam was conducted from September 20 to September 26 and answer keys for all the papers have been released. Aaround 4.5 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam.

The notification for the AP Grama Sachivayalam was released in January 2020 for 16.207 vacancies. The exam is conducted for various posts such as Panchayat Secretary, VRO, MPEO, animal husbandry assistant, village fisheries, sericulture, horticulture, agriculture assistant, ANM, Electrical Assistant, Grameena Engineer, Welfare Assistant, Women Police Attendant, Digital Assistant in Andhra Pradesh among others.