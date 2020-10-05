The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) will declare the CLAT 2020 result today, October 5. The CLAT 2020 result, once declared, can be accessed on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

After the result declaration, the counselling and admission process for the NLUs will be begin. This process will be conducted from October 9 to October 15. The candidates need to pay Rs. 50,000 as a counselling fee to participate in the counselling which can be done on or before September 7. This counselling fees will be adjusted in the fee payable to the university.

CLAT issued a press release on October 3 stating that the consortium has received a large number of objections after the release of the answer keys. The press release stated that this is due to the fact that CLAT does not charge any fees to raise an objection. Thus, the consortium has decided to charge a fee to raise objection from next year which will be refunded if the objection turns out to be genuine.

For UG course, three questions were dropped and answers to three questions were modified after the objection. For PG course, one question was dropped and no modification was done. The details of the modification can be accessed in this link.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.

After multiple postponements due to the COVID-19, the CLAT exam was finally conducted on September 28. The answer keys were released on the same day and objection could have been submitted until September 29.