IIT Delhi has declared the JEE Advanced 2020 result today, October 5. All students who had appeared for the JEE Advanced exam can now check the result on the official website, jeeadv.ac.in.

Along with the result, the final answer keys have also been released which can also be accessed on the website. Here is the direct link to check the JEE Advanced result and answer keys.

JEE Advanced 2020 result

JEE Advanced 2020 final answer keys

The candidates who have qualified can now participate in the counselling process for admissions to IIT. The counselling process will begin from tomorrow, October 6. Candidates can start the registration process on the official website, jossa.nic.in

JEE Advanced exam was conducted on September 27 and the answer keys were released on September 29.

JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admissions to various IITs spread across the country. Candidates who have secured the top 250,000 rank in the JEE Main exams conducted in the month of January and September are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced.

How to check JEE Advanced 2020 result: