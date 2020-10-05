Odisha Joint Entrance Exam (OJEE) 2020 exam admit card will be available today, October 5, at around 5.00 pm. The candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download the admit card from the official website, ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2020 exam will be conducted from October 12 and it will go on until October 19. Each day will have three shifts. Candidates are suggested to check this direct link for the detailed timetable of the exam.

OJEE exam is conducted for admissions to B.Pham, MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Tech (Part Time), M.Arch, M Plan, M.Pharma, Int MBA and Lateral Entry to B.Tech, BPharm, and MCA courses in government and private universities and colleges in Odisha.

The exam was scheduled to be conducted in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown. Students are suggested to go through the admit card carefully for details of the exam venue, time, date, and COVID-19 precautions that they must take.