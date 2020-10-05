The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) has declared CLAT 2020 UG and PG exam results today, October 5. The CLAT 2020 result can be accessed now by all the participants on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Here is the direct link to check the CLAT 2020 result.

The Consortium will send an email and an SMS to all the participants who have cleared the exam and are eligible to participate in the counselling process. The counselling process will begin tomorrow at 9.00 am instead of the previously scheduled 12.00 noon.

The candidates need to register to participate in the counselling process along with a fees of Rs. 50,000 which will be adjusted during the admission process. It is a must for all the candidates who want to participate in the counselling process to register for the counselling.

The counselling registration process will involve two steps. The first step is to update the NLU preference. Candidates are allowed to choose as many NLUs as preference and an advice of choosing at least five NLUs. The second step is to make an online payment of Rs. 50,000.

The first allotment result will be released on October 9 with candidates getting until October 10 to either choose the allotted seat, apply for an upgrade, or exit the admission process. The second and third allotment result will be declared October 11 and October 14, respectively. The updated counselling process can be accessed in this link.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country. CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of the representative universities.