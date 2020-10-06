Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSSA) will begin the counselling process for admissions to various IITs across the country from today. All the candidates who are eligible to participate in the process can register on the official website, josaa.nic.in.

JEE Advanced 2020 results were declared yesterday and candidates who have cleared the exam are eligible to participate in the IIT admission process. This year there are some changes in the JoSAA admission process including six rounds of allotment instead of the usual seven to make up for the lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Hindustan Times reports, “JoSAA suggested to limit admissions to only six rounds this year in order to ensure that the admissions process is over before Diwali, and that the new academic session starts immediately after,” said Prof Siddhartha Pandey, chairman JEE Adv 2020, IIT Delhi.

According to reports, the admission process will be completed before Diwali holidays. The candidates who are allocated seats can fulfil the formalities online this year. Until last year, candidates had to fulfill the process by showing up to the institute.

This year there was a drastic drop in the number of eligible candidates participating in the JEE Advanced exam. Around 1.6 lakh candidates participate from the 250,000 eligible candidates. The overall attendance for the exam was 96%, adds the HT report.