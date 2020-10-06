Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (SCHE) will be declaring the ECET 2020 result today, October 6, according to Times of India. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/ECET

The report claims that the result will be declared today; however, the official website has no information regarding the same. Students are suggested to keep checking the website for latest information.

AP ECET exam was conducted on September 14. The ECET exam is conducted for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.E. and B.Tech.Courses in University engineering colleges and for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.Pharmacy Course.

How to check AP ECET 2020 result: