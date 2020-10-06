AP ECET 2020 results to be released today at sche.ap.gov.in
According to a few reports, the result will be out today, though official website has no information about it.
Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (SCHE) will be declaring the ECET 2020 result today, October 6, according to Times of India. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/ECET
The report claims that the result will be declared today; however, the official website has no information regarding the same. Students are suggested to keep checking the website for latest information.
AP ECET exam was conducted on September 14. The ECET exam is conducted for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.E. and B.Tech.Courses in University engineering colleges and for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.Pharmacy Course.
How to check AP ECET 2020 result:
- Visit the AP ECET official website.
- Once the result is declared, a link will be activated, Click on it.
- Enter the roll number and other information requested.
- The result will be displayed.