Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (SCHE) has declared the ECET 2020 result today, October 6. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/ECET

Now that the result has been declared, the counselling process based on the result will begin. The details of the counselling process is expetcted to be released soon.

Here is the direct link to check the AP ECET 2020 result.

AP ECET exam was conducted on September 14. The ECET exam is conducted for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.E. and B.Tech.Courses in University engineering colleges and for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.Pharmacy Course.

How to check AP ECET 2020 result: