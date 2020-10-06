AP ECET 2020 results declared at sche.ap.gov.in; counselling details to be released soon
The ECET exam was conducted on September 14 and now the result has been declared.
Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education (SCHE) has declared the ECET 2020 result today, October 6. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, sche.ap.gov.in/ECET
Now that the result has been declared, the counselling process based on the result will begin. The details of the counselling process is expetcted to be released soon.
Here is the direct link to check the AP ECET 2020 result.
AP ECET exam was conducted on September 14. The ECET exam is conducted for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.E. and B.Tech.Courses in University engineering colleges and for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.Pharmacy Course.
How to check AP ECET 2020 result:
- Visit the AP ECET official website.
- Once the result is declared, a link will be activated, Click on it.
- Enter the roll number and other information requested.
- The result will be displayed.