Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (AP SBTET) is expected to declare the AP POLYCET 2020 result today, October 7, reports NDTV. Once the result is declared, all the candidates can access the result on the official website, polycetap.nic.in.

Once the result is declared, the board is expected to release the counselling and admission details and timetable which will be conducted based on the rank.

The AP POLYCET exam was conducted on September 27. The exam is condcuted for admissions to Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics / institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics Institution.

The application process this year was conducted from March 16 to September 9. The exams had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 situation and the resultant lockdown.

How to check AP POLYCET result: