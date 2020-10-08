Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised dates for exams scheduled to be conducted from October 27 to January 2021, partially due to the Bihar elections and for other reasons. The Commission also released the marks for the CGL 2018 Tier III exams for all the candidates.

The revised SSC exam schedule and the marks for the SSC CGL Tier III exams can be accessed on the official website, ssc.nic.in. The exam schedule has been revised for JE 2019 Tier I and Tier II exam, CGL 2019 Tier II exam, Phase VIII Selection Post CBE exam, and Stenographer Grade C and D CBE exam.

Here is the direct link to access the SSC exam revised schedule.

SSC had declared the CGL Tier III 2018 exam result on September 30. The candidates who had participated in the exam can check the marks now which will be available until October 30.

Here is the direct link to access SSC CGL Tier III marks.

The candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for the document verification or skill test depending on the position. A total number of 1408 candidates have cleared for the Assistant Audit Officer(A.A.O), 2546 for Junior Statistical Officer(J.S.O), and 15084 for CPT post who will now appear for the CPT and/or document verification.