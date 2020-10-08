DTE Assam PAT 2020 result declared at dte.assam.gov.in; check for direct link
The counselling details based on PAT 2020 exam will be revealed on the official website and on newspapers.
Directorate of Technical Education, Assam, has declared the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) 2020 result today, October 8. The result was announced yesterday and the link to check the result was activated today at around 12.00 noon on the official website, dte.assam.gov.in.
DTE Assam had conducted the PAT 2020 examination on October 3 and the result is now available for candidates to check. The counselling details and timeline will be revealed later on the website and on various newspapers.
Here is the direct link to check the DTE Assam PAT 2020 result.
The PAT exam is conducted for admissions to various colleges offered Polytechnic and Diploma in Engineering courses in the state of Assam. Candidates who have cleared the exam will need upload the documents on the website, link for which will be activated soon.
How to check DTE Assam PAT 2020 result:
- Visit the DTE Assam official website.
- On the right panel, click on the link for ‘Polytechnic Admission Test 2020- Result’.
- Enter the log-in details and submit.
- The result will be displayed.