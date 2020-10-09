Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) Common Entrance Test (CET) results have been declared on October 8. All the candidates who had appeared for the IPU CET 2020 can check the result on the official website, ipu.ac.in.

IPU CET exam for various UG courses was conducted on September 9. The exam is conducted for admissions to various undergraduate courses offered by the university. Now that the result has been declared, the counselling process will begin and details of the same will be released soon.

Here is the direct link to check various IPU CET 2020 results.

The admissions process will be conducted on the university’s admission website, ipu.admissions.nic.in. The link for registering for admissions based on the results announced yesterday will be activated soon.

Students are suggested to keep checking the official website for latest updates regarding the admission and counselling process. The website is expected to updated soon regarding the counselling details.