The Consortium of National Law Universities has issued the first allotment result based on the CLAT 2020 merit list today, October 9. All the candidates who have applied to participate in the counselling process can check the allotment result now on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Based on the first allotment result, candidates who have been allocated seats can accept and lock their seats or apply for an upgrade or exit the admission/counselling process. The locking needs to be done either today or tomorrow.

Here is the direct link to check the CLAT 2020 first allotment result.

Candidates can go through full details of what needs to be done after allotment in this direct link. Respective NLUs will conduct the document verification and admission process at their end for candidates who accept and lock their seats. The NLUs will also update the details online whether the candidate has been accepted or not.

The CLAT counselling will involve three rounds of allotment. The second allotment result will be declared on October 11 and third allotment result on October 14. The counselling process will go on until October 15.

The CLAT exam and counselling is conducted for admissions to various National Law Universities across the country. The CLAT exam was conducted on September 28 and the result was declared on October 5