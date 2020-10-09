Andhra Pradesh State Board of Technical Education and Training (AP SBTET) will be declaring the AP POLYCET 2020 result today, October 9, according to the Times of India. Once the result is declared, all the candidates can access the result on the official website, polycetap.nic.in.

The result was expected to be declared on Wednesday. However, it seems that the result was delayed and will now be coming out today. Soon after the result declaration, the process of counselling will begin and details of which will be released soon.

The AP POLYCET exam was conducted on September 27. The exam is conducted for admissions to Diploma Courses in Engineering / Non-Engineering/Technology offered at Polytechnics/institutions (including Aided and Unaided Private Polytechnics Institution.

The application process this year was conducted from March 16 to September 9. The exams had to be delayed due to the COVID-19 situation and the resultant lockdown.

How to check AP POLYCET result: