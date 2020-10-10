Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the 12th 2020 Compartment examination result on October 9. All the students who had appeared for the compartment exam can check the result on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

Earlier in the last week of September, the board had informed to the Supreme Court that the 12th compartment result will be declared on or before October 10 so that students have enough window to participate in the process of college admission.

Here is the direct link to check the CBSE 12th compartment result.

Supreme Court on September 22 had asked the UGC and CBSE to work in tandem with regard to the result date and university admission cut-off dates so that students appearing for the compartment exam do not miss on the opportunity to participate in the admission process.

The compartment exam for 10th and 12th classes for CBSE were conducted from September 22 until September 29. The 10th compartment exam result dates are not yet clear and students are requested to keep checking the official website for any updates. More than 2 lakh students appeared for the compartment/improvement exam this year under the CBSE board.

The CBSE 12th board exam this year could not be conducted for all the subjects due to the COVID-19 situation and the lockdown. The results were declared on July 13 based on the exams conducted in the month of February and March and internal assessment. Students who wanted to improve their scores were given an option to appear for the compartment exam.