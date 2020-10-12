NTA is expected to declare the NEET UG 2020 examination result today, October 12. According to earlier reports and a statement made by the Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, the result can be expected to be declared today. However, NTA has not given any update regarding the declaration of the result.

Once the result is declared, all the candidates who had appeared for the exam can check them on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

National Testing Agency (NTA) had conducted the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG exam on September 13 and the answer keys for the same was released on September 28. Around 15 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam and the attendance of the exam was around 85%.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admissions to various medical and dental undergraduate courses across the country including the AIIMS and JIPMER. This year the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 3 but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdoown. The exam was eventually conducted on September 13.

Once the result is declared, the counseling and admission process will begin. The details of the same will be released separately at various central government admissions authority and state government admissions authority websites.

How to check NEET UG 2020 exam result: