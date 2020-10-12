Supreme Court has instructed National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct the NEET exam on October 14 for candidates who could not attend the exam due to the COVID-19 infection or because they were residing in a containment zone, reports NDTV.

This means that the result for the NEET UG will not be declared today and will now be declared on October 16, adds the report.

The exams for the NEET UG was conducted on September 13 and based on statements by the Union HRD Minister the result for the exam was expected to be declared today. Now students have to wait 4 more days for the result to be declared.

It is not yet clear if students participating in the exam on October 14 will get access to answer keys and raise objections against it. NTA is expected to make a formal announcement regarding the exam details and other information soon.

Around 15 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam and the attendance of the exam was around 85%. The answer keys for the NEET UG 2020 exam was released on September 28.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admissions to various medical and dental undergraduate courses across the country including the AIIMS and JIPMER. This year the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 3 but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdoown. The exam was eventually conducted on September 13.