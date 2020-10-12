Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the 10th class compartment examination result today, October 12. All the students who had appeared for the exam can check the result on the official website, cbseresults.nic.in.

The compartment exams were conducted for students who could not clear a few subjects in the CBSE main exam. The students who have cleared the exam now can apply for admissions to class XI.

Here is the direct link to check the CBSE 10th compartment result.

The 10th result for the board was declared on July 15. The students have managed to score a pass percentage of 91.46% this year. The 12th compartment exam result was declared on October 9.

This year the exams were to be conducted in February and March months but all the exams schedule after March 18 had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students were evaluated based on the exams that were conducted and internal assessment.

How to check the CBSE 10th compartment result for 2020: