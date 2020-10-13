National Testing Agency (NTA) said to the Supreme Court on Monday that NEET UG 2020 examination for candidates affected by COVID-19 situation will be conducted on October 14. Supreme Court approved NTA’s decision, reports NDTV.

NDTV also said that around 2 lakh candidates could not appear for the NEET UG 2020 exam which was conducted on September 13 either due to the infection or due to being in a containment zone. This exam will be conducted on October 14.

It should be noted that the candidates should fit either of the above-mentioned criteria to sit in the October 14 exam. Candidates who missed the exam for any other reason are not eligible to appear for the exam. The detailed instructions and admit card will be issued soon on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

NTA issued a notification on Monday which said, “Accordingly, the exam for aforesaid candidates is going to be conducted on 14.10.2020 (Wednesday) from 2:00-5:00 p.m and the combined Result of NEET (UG) 2020 (held on 13.09.2020 and to be held on 14.10.2020), would be declared on 16.10.2020 (Friday).”

NEET UG 2020 result was expected to be declared on October 12 but due to the Phase 2 exam now the result will be declared on October 16. MCC counselling details for all-India quota and state-wise counselling details will be released after the results are declared.

NEET UG exam is conducted for admissions to various medical and dental undergraduate courses across the country including the AIIMS and JIPMER. This year the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 3 but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdoown. The exam was eventually conducted on September 13.

Once the result of NEET UG 2020 is declared, all the candidates can check the result on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.