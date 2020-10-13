National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) 2020 result will be declared today after 7.00 pm. The result was expected to be declared yesterday, October 12, but was delayed due to technical issues and now will be issued today.

All the candidates who had appeared for the NEST exam can check the result and their scorecard on the official website, nestexam.in.

NEST exam is conducted for admissions to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai.

The NEST 2020 exam was conducted on September 29 in 90 cities across the country. NISER Bhubaneswar will start its counselling process on October 14, whereas CEBS Mumbai will be announcing its counselling process details after the declaration of the result.