The MHT CET 2020 exam in Mumbai for the PCM group will be reconducted. The decision was taken as the city experienced a major power outage on October 12 which might have made it difficult for students to reach their centre. Moreover, some centres also faced issues due to the lack of electricity in the city.

The notification issued by the CET Cells said, “Due to power outage in the Mumbai region and around, Western and Central Railway local train services were affected. As a result, possibility of the candidates not being able to reach their test centres in time cannot be entirely ruled out,” the authorities said,” reports NDTV.

The re-examination for such students from the city will be conducted on or before October 20. Students are requested to keep checking the official website for more updates regarding the same.

The MHT CET exam is conducted for admissions to various engineering and pharmacy courses offered at various institutions in the state of Maharashtra. The exam for the PCB group was conducted on October 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 9 whereas the exam for PCM group is being conducted on October 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 19, and 20.