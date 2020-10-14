The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2020 results today on their official website - nta.ac.in. The students who appeared in the DUET 2020 for admission to UG courses offered by Delhi University (DU) are advised to visit the official NTA website to check and download their DUET 2020 score card.

The entrance test was held in three shifts per day across 24 exam cities in India, reports NDTV. To download the DUET 2020 scorecard students have to use their application form number and date of birth. As per an NTA statement, the scorecards for all the admission tests of DUET 2020 will be released by today evening.

DUET UG 2020 results

How to download DUET UG 2020 scorecard:

1. Go to the official website - nta.ac.in

2. Click on the DUET UG 2020 result link

3. Enter login credentials - DUET 2020 application form numbers and dates of birth

4. Submit and access DUET UG 2020 scorecard