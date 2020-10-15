Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the application status for all the applications for the 03/2019 Ministerial and Isolated Category recruitment drive, reports Times of India. All the candidates can visit the RRB official website, rrbonlinereg.co.in, to check their application status,

The official website is down currently but candidates are requested to be patient and to check the website later to check their application status. Once the website starts working, candidates should click on their respective region and enter the log-in details to access the application status.

The candidates should also be able to raise queries regarding the reasons for rejections of their applications. Generally, an application is rejected if multiple applications are received from the same candidates in the same or different recruitment boards.

The recruitment drive for this segment is being conducted for 1,665 vacancies. The vacancies are for 24 different kinds of positions which includes Stenographers, Chief Law Assistants, Staff and Welfare Inspectors, Finger Print Examiner, Publicity Inspector, Photographer, Lab Assistant, Chemist, Metallurgist among others.

The application process was conducted in the months of March and April 2019 and is part of the several Level 1 recruitment to fill more than 1 lakh vacancies. The CBT exams for these recruitments will be conducted from December 15. The RRB has reportedly received more than 2 crore applications for the recruitment drive.