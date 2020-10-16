National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET UG 2020 results today, October 16, at around 4.00 pm. The result was expected to be issued on October 12. However, NTA decided to conduct exams for candidates who missed the exam due to the COVID-19 related reasons on October 14 and now the result for both the exams will be issued today.

Candidates who have participated in either of the NEET UG exams, conducted on September 13 or October 14, can check the result on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in.

A total number of around 15.8 lakh candidates had registered to appear for the exam. The September 13 exam saw an attendance of around 85%. There were around 2 lakh candidates who could not appear for the exam due to the COVID-19 reasons and they were given another opportunity on October 14.

Once the NEET UG result is declared, MCC counselling details for all-India quota and state-wise counselling schedule will be released. NEET UG exam is conducted for admissions to various medical and dental undergraduate courses across the country including the AIIMS and JIPMER.

This year the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 3 but was postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdoown. The first phase of the exam was finally conducted on September 13.

How to check NEET UG 2020 result: