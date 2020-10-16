West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the final result for the 2019 Constable recruitment drive on October 15. All the candidates who had appeared for the interview round can check the result on the official website, wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates who had appeared for the final written exam and the interview round of the recruitment can also check the marks on the official website. The marks will be available on the website for 15 days’ time.

Here is the direct link to check the WB 2019 Constable recruitment exam final result.

The interviews for the recruitment was conducted in September 2020 for candidates who had cleared the final written exam round. The interviews were conducted from September 8 to October 6, 2020.

The recruitment drive was conducted to fill 8419 vacancies of Constable for West Bengal Police. The notification was released in February 2019 and candidates had to go through a written exam round, PET/PMT round, final written exam, and an interview round before the final selection.