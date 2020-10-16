KSEEB has declared the Karnataka 10th or SSLC supplementary exam result today, October 16. All the students who had appeared for the 10th supplementary exam from the state can check the result on the official website, karresults.nic.in.

The board had declared 10th or SSLC board exam results on August 10. The pass percentage had come down by around 2 percentage points at 71.8%. The pass percentage among girls this year is 77.74% and among boys, it stands at 66.41%. At least six students scored at total of 625 marks and have achieved 100% score.

Here is the direct link to check the Karnataka 10th supplementary result.

This year the board had to postpone the 10th exam schedule for March-April due to the COVID-19 disruption. The exam was then conducted from June 25 to July 4. More than 8 lakh students had appeared for the SSLC exam this year.

How to check Karnataka SSLC 2020 results