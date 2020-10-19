The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the answer keys for the STET 2019 answer keys on the official website. The candidates who had appeared for the STET 2019 re-exam can check the answer keys on the official website, biharboardonline.com.

The candidates can raise objection against the answers on the answer keys which needs to be submitted on or before October 20. A tweet issued by the Board instructs on how to raise objection against the answers.

माध्यमिक शिक्षक पात्रता परीक्षा (STET), 2019 की पुनर्परीक्षा का Answer Key समिति की वेबसाइट https://t.co/r8HjHpZRYf पर दिनांक 17.10.2020 के अपराह्न से 20.10.2020 के अपराह्न तक अपलोड रहने के सम्बन्ध में आवश्यक सूचना। pic.twitter.com/G3Mw3rgTT9 — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) October 17, 2020

The objection must be submitted via the online mode and no other mode will be acceptable. Also, the STET objection must be raised before the deadline, after which any objection would be rejected.

The STET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with BSEB. There are two papers for the STET. Paper I determines the eligibility of candidates to teach for the classes 9th and 10th and the Paper II for classes 11th and 12th.

The exam had to be postponed twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and was conducted from September 9 to September 21. This was a re-exam of an exam conducted in January which was cancelled due to some irregularities at a few centres.

A total number of 25,270 candidates for the Paper I and 12,065 candidates for Paper II will be included in the merit list based on the STET 2019 examination and given certificate for the same.