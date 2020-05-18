Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has cancelled the Bihar STET 2019 Paper I and Paper II examination, according to Times of India. The decision to cancel the exam was taken after a committee formed by board submitted its report.

Anand Kishor, BSEB Chairman, said that the board will conduct the examination once again. The board had conducted the examination for Bihar STET Paper I and Paper II on January 28th across 317 centres.

At least five centres had reported irregularities where candidates had managed to walk out the centre with the question paper, adds the TOI report. The committee was constituted to look into the complaints of irregularities which recommended

Around 2.47 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam conducted in the month of January. The STET exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach at schools affiliated with BSEB. There are two papers for the STET. Paper I determines the eligibility of candidates to teach for the classes 9th and 10th and the Paper II for classes 11th and 12th.

The application process for the BSEB STET 2019 started from September 9th, 2019 and the last day to submit the application was September 18th, 2019.

A total number of 25,270 candidates for the Paper I and 12,065 candidates for Paper II will be included in the merit list based on the STET 2019 examination and given certificate for the same.