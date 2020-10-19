Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will begin the web options entry for TS EAMCET 2020 exam from today. All the candidates who have registered to participate in the counselling process can start the process of entering web options after 3.00 pm on the official website, tseamcet.nic.in.

TS EAMCET counselling process began on October 9 with online filing of basic information, payment of processing fee & slot booking for selection of helpline centre, date & time to attend for certificate verification. The certificate verification process will go on until October 20.

Candidates who have completed the certificate verification can register on the website now and log in to to enter the options of institutions. Once the options have been locked, they can take a printed out for future reference.

The options must be froze on or before October 22 and provisional allotment will be done on October 24. The tuition fees and self-reporting to the institute through the website must be done on or before October 28. The second phase of counselling process will begin on October 29 after a round for spot admission will be done.

The EAMCET exam is conducted for admissions to various professional courses offered on Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical (Pharmacy, Veterinary etc.) courses provided in the state of Telangana. This year the exam had to be postponed multiple times due to the COVID-19 situation.

The result for the TS EAMCET was declared on October 6. Around 75% of candidates had cleared the exam and Sai Teja bagged the first position followed by Yeshwant Sai and Venkata Krishna in the second and third positions, respectively,