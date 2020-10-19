All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has extended the admission deadline for engineering courses throughout the country to November 30.

Thereby, the new academic year for Engineering Colleges will begin on December 1. This information was conveyed via a notification released today on Twitter.

AICTE said that the decision was taken due to prolonged emergent conditions and requests from various state governments. This decision is also applicable on the ongoing admission process of IITs and NITs.

NDTV reports that for institutes that have already started classes based on the earlier AICTE protocol should either postpone or conduct special classes for students who will appear in final year examinations of their graduation or diploma.

Revised Academic Calendar for A/Y 2020-21:#AICTE extends the last date of admission to 1st year #Engineering courses (UG & Diploma lateral entry) to Nov 30th, 2020. Accordingly, last date of commencement of classes of 1st year is Dec 1st, 2020.



Details: https://t.co/Vx0EUuOS8B pic.twitter.com/j6T1wZ40hO — AICTE (@AICTE_INDIA) October 19, 2020

Meanwhile, classes for other semesters will be conducted online or offline in a blended manner while following all the COVID-19 protocol. The council also said further revisions might be done to the schedule depending upon the advisory from various ministers, adds the report.