The Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will release the NEET UG 2020 counselling schedule and details for all-India quota soon, reports NDTV. The counselling process is expected to begin towards the end of October, adds the report.

The report says that this year around 235 institutes will participate in the counselling process and around 317 MBBS seats and 22 dental seats will be filled via the MCC All-India quota for candidates who have qualified the NEET UG 2020.

MCC conducts counseling for All India Quota seats/ Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities (Aligarh Muslim University/ Banaras Hindu University/ University of Delhi/Faculty of Dentistry, Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi), (wards of ESIC insured persons) seats of colleges under Employee State Insurance Corporation and Armed Forces Medical College, Pune on behalf of the Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Around 15% of the seats in government colleges are reserved for All-India quota. The state government will conduct the counselling for the remaining 85% of the seats available in the government and private medical colleges in the state.

NEET UG 2020 result was declared on October 16. The top positions in the merit list were grabbed by Soyeb Aftab from Odisha and Akanksha Singh from Delhi with 720 marks each. A total number 771,500 candidates or 56.44% of candidates who had appeared for the exam cleared it and are now eligible to participate in the counselling process.