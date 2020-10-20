Uttarakhand Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has started the application process for the 2020 Assistant Teacher recruitment from Monday, October 19. The recruitment drive is being conducted for 1430 vacancies and the application can be processed on the official website, sssc.uk.gov.in.

The notification for the recruitment was released on October 13 for 1430 vacancies. The notification had said that the application process will begin on Monday and the last day to apply to participate in the recruitment drive is December 4.

Application fees should be paid before December 6. The written exam is expected to be conducted in the month of April 2021.

Candidates must be between the ages of 21 and 42 to be eligible to apply for the recruitment drive with relaxation in the upper age limit for candidates from the reserved categories. Candidates must go through the qualification required for each position on the official notification.

Here is the direct link to access the UKSSSC 2020 Assistant Teacher notification.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification for more details on breakdown of vacancies, eligibility, qualification, exam pattern and syllabus, application and selection process among other before proceeding with the application.

Here is the direct link to begin the application process for the UKSSSC 2020 Assistant Teacher recruitment.

Candidates need to register first on the website for generating the log-in credentials. With the use of log-in credentials, they can proceed with the application process.