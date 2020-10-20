Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) 2020 Second Provisional Allotment result has been released today, October 20. All the students who have registered to participate in the counselling can check the second allotment result on the official website, tneaonline.org.

Here is the direct link to check the Second Round Provisional allotment under TNEA 2020.

The second round is for students who have scored between 174.75 and 145.5 aggregate marks or have secured ranks between 12264 and 35167. The third round of choice filling will begin from tomorrow, October 21, at 5.00 pm on the official website.

The third round is for candidates who have secured marks between 145 to 111.75 or have been ranked between 35168 and 70300. The tentative allotment for the third round will be issued on October 22 and provisional allotment will be issued on October 24.

This year 1,61,877 seats are available for engineering counselling in 458 colleges. It is 11,063 seats fewer compared to last year. In 2019, 1,72,940 seats were available at 479 engineering colleges.

The TNEA committee had assigned a 10-digit random numbers for 1,31,436 candidates for engineering counselling on August 26.