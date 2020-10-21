State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the 2020 Junior Associate or Clerk preliminary examination result today, October 21. All the candidates who had appeared for the Clerk recruitment prelim exam can check their result on the official website, sbi.co.in.

All the candidates who have cleared the exam are now eligible to appear for the Mains. The Main exam will be conducted on October 31. The admit card for the same will be issued soon on the official website.

Here is the direct link to check the SBI JE Preliminary exam 2020 result.

The preliminary examination for the Clerk 2020 recruitment was conducted in the months of February and March 2020. The results were delayed due to the COVID-19 situation and the lockdown.

The recruitment drive for 2020 SBI Clerk is being conducted to fill 8,000 vacancies of which 7,870 are Regular Recruitment and 130 for Special Recruitment for Chandigarh (Kashmir/Leh & Kargil Valley) and North Eastern circle.

How to check SBI JE preliminary exam result: