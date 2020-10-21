Indian Air Force has released the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT) 02/2020 admit card today, September 16. All the candidates who have applied to appear for the AFCAT 2020 exam can download the admit card from the official website, afcat.cdac.in.

The AFSB will be conducted for all the successful candidates from October 21 to October 25. Candidates can choose the AFSB venue and time on the official website after logging in with one’s ID and password.

AFCAT exam is conducted for various Air Force departments including AFCAT Entry, NCC Special Entry, and Meteorology Entry. The exam is conducted either for Permanent Commission (PC) or Short Service Commission (SSC). The exam was conducted from October 3 to October 5.

