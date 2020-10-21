The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the 2020 10th and 12th class revaluation and re-totaling result today, October 21. All the students who had applied for the same can their result on the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

CGBSE had declared the 2020 10th and 12th class board exam results on June 23. Soon after, the link to request for revaluation was activated. Now the result for the same has been released.

Here are the direct links to check the CGBSE revaluation result:

This year in the main exam the 10th class students had scored a pass percentage of 73.62% which was an improvement of more than 5 percentage points compared to 2019. The 12th students had secured 78.59% which was a minor improvement compared to 2019 when it was 78.4%.

How to check CGBSE 10th, 12th revaluation result: